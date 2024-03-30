Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $245.93 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.61.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

