Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,636 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,970,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $114.96 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day moving average is $103.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

