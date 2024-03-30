Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

