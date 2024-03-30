Blue Trust Inc. Has $10.89 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $333.53 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $334.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

