Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 226,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 28,332 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,757,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $52.87 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.