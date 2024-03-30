Blue Trust Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,421 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 468,478 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 119,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.