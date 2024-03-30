Blue Trust Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $182.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.13. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

