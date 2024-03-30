Blue Trust Inc. Has $456,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $354.98 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $355.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.25.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

