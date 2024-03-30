Blue Trust Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

