Blue Trust Inc. Has $525,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 17.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

