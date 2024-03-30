Blue Trust Inc. Has $70.76 Million Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blue Trust Inc. owned 2.09% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $70,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

