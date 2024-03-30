Blue Trust Inc. Has $90.44 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $90,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $175.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.56. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

