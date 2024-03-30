Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

