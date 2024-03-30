Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,465,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 259,802 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 1.55% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $408,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.66 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

