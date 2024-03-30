Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on O. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

