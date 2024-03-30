Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,123 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.85% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $82,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

