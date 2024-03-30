Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 117 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $4,521,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,041,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,259,490.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $1,287,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,837 shares in the company, valued at $32,439,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $4,521,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,259,490.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 901,258 shares of company stock valued at $256,569,563 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $301.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

