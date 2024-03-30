Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,804 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $91.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

