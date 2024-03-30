Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,937,858 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,757,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up 5.7% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $375,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.