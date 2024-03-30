Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 278 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $192.99 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.22 and a 200 day moving average of $209.72. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

