Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 590,448 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 3.5% of Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $227,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.