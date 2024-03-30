Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 96,843 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,843 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $19,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $54.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

