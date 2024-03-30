Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 650.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $346.72 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.54 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

