Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $175.53 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.54.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

