Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.84.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $227.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.97. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $231.69. The stock has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

