Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,195 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $127.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average is $121.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm's revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

