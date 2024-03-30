Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,337 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $2,426,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,260,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 280,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after buying an additional 36,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $74.81 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.