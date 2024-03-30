Blue Trust Inc. Sells 66,560 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,560 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:EFG opened at $103.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

