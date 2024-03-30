Blue Trust Inc. Sells 968,969 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,885,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.5% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $166,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.