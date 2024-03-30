Blue Trust Inc. Trims Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.8 %

PSX stock opened at $163.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.