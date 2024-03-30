Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,926,047 shares of company stock worth $964,431,029 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.