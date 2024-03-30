bluebird bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.68 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.87.

bluebird bio Trading Down 6.2 %

bluebird bio stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 597.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,720,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $5,514,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,856,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,065 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $4,600,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,775,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,919 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

