BMO Capital Markets Increases Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$5.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.33.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 133.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.61 and a 52-week high of C$8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.33.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.09). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of C$183.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0900794 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$1,000,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.