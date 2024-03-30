Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBLGW opened at $17.20 on Friday. Bone Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

