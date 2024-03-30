Bragg Gaming Group Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bragg Gaming Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for Bragg Gaming Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

BRAG stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $142.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.82. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRAG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

