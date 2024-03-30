Bragg Gaming Group Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bragg Gaming Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for Bragg Gaming Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Down 1.0 %
BRAG stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $142.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.82. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.45.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.
