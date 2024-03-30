Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $426,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

BCLI opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

