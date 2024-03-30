BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (USFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.009087.
BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10.
