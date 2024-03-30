Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,266,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.27% of Braze worth $246,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 70.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $682,873.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,514 shares in the company, valued at $36,605,920.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $44.30 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

