BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.30. BRF shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 2,679,845 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRFS. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BRF by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after buying an additional 5,357,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 27,582.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 3,833,130 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in BRF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,776,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after buying an additional 3,594,857 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

