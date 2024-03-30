Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Announces Earnings Results

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$26.78 million during the quarter. Bri-Chem had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.45%.

Bri-Chem Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BRY opened at C$0.36 on Friday. Bri-Chem has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

