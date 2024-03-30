Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Announces Earnings Results

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$26.78 million during the quarter. Bri-Chem had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.45%.
Bri-Chem Price Performance
Shares of TSE:BRY opened at C$0.36 on Friday. Bri-Chem has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
About Bri-Chem
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bri-Chem
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.