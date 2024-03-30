BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance
BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.30.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
