BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.30.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

