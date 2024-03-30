Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Update

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Green

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bright Green by 5,420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Green during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Green during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bright Green during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Bright Green during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Price Performance

Shares of Bright Green stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. Bright Green has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Bright Green Company Profile

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

