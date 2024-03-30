Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) PT at $61.25

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.25.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

DT opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $39.37 and a 52-week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 535.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,246 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 861.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 211,256 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

