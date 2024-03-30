Brokerages Set McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) PT at $522.21

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $522.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get McKesson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $536.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a 12 month low of $352.34 and a 12 month high of $540.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.