Brokerages Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price at $34.90

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get nCino alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NCNO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of nCino

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $175,129.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,228,467.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in nCino by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in nCino by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 191,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 468,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after buying an additional 199,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NCNO opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.44. nCino has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81.

About nCino

(Get Free Report

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.