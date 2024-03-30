Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) PT at C$26.63

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPZ. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPZ

Insider Activity at Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total transaction of C$4,470,000.00. 35.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$22.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.36. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.03 and a 52-week high of C$22.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$82.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.2308671 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.88%.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.