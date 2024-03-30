Brokerages Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

