Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) PT at $52.90

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.10.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of WPM opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

