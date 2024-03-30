Brokerages Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Price Target at $87.14

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

