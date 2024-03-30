Brokers Issue Forecasts for Creative Realities, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Creative Realities in a report issued on Monday, March 25th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.15. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CREX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Realities during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

